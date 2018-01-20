42 displaced by fire at Orlando apartment complex, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 40 people are displaced after a fire broke out at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire officials said 42 people, including 25 children, were unable to return to their homes after the blaze affected 10 units and 11 families at Windsor Cove Apartments.

The American Red Cross was at the scene to offer assistance to the displaced families.

No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.

