42 displaced by fire at Orlando apartment complex, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than 40 people are displaced after a fire broke out at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
The American Red Cross was at the scene to offer assistance to the displaced families.
No injuries were reported in the fire, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said.
