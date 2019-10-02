5 people hurt when minivan crashes into tree in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Five people, including three children, were injured when a minivan veered into a median and slammed into a palm tree, according to Ocala Fire Rescue.

Officials said the driver of the Pontiac minivan was traveling west on Southeast 31st Street at about 2 p.m. Wednesday when the crash happened. No other vehicles were involved.

Three minors and an adult were taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville as trauma alerts while the driver was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

Pictures from the crash scene show the white vehicle's windshield was shattered and the right portion of its front end was nearly severed.

First responders from Ocala Fire Rescue, the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue assisted with the crash response.

