5 traffic-stopping landmarks on I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area has a new, unique landmark along Interstate 4 -- a vending machine for cars!

Carvana is a leading e-commerce platform for buying used cars, and it debuted its newest “machine” on Thursday.

The iconic structure is now one of a handful of local landmarks along I-4 in the Orlando area.

Here are some others:

'I-4 Eyesore' (Majesty Building)

The “I-4 Eyesore” is seen by tens of thousands of motorists every day.

Located off I-4 in Altamonte Springs, the building got its nickname because construction has taken 17 years and it's still not completed.

For many years, drivers only saw a shell of a building.

The 18-story tower is now reportedly close to completion.

In case you were wondering, construction started in 2001, when gas was $1.46 per gallon and Apple released its first iPod.

Amway Center video screen

It’s a sight that can’t be missed for drivers on I-4.

Measuring 46 feet by 53 feet, this massive video board reaches millions of motorists.

The screen advertises upcoming events at the Amway Center, but it came with some controversy. When it was first proposed, there was a debate whether the screen would be a distraction to drivers.

It was approved, and eight years later, it’s become one of downtown Orlando’s unforgettable landmarks.

A video board lives outside the Amway Center.

Universal's Volcano Bay

There may not be a more head-turning sight on I-4 than a 200-foot tall "volcano."

The attraction, named Krakatau, is part of Universal’s Volcano Bay water park and it gets plenty of looks.

The volcano is an integral part of the park, housing multiple slides within its structure.

The park cost an estimated $600 million.

Orlando Eye

Perhaps the most awe-inspiring landmark on I-4, ICON Orlando is the tallest wheel on America’s East Coast.

At 400 feet, it’s the sixth-tallest observation wheel in the world.

The International Drive attraction gets the most attention at night when drivers on I-4 can witness a light show. The wheel’s colorful display can be seen for miles and has quickly become quite a focal point in the skyline.

Orange County buildings and landmarks honored the first year after the Pulse shooting on June 12, 2017 by lighting in rainbow colors.

Carvana

The new kid on the block has quickly turned into a landmark along I-4.

Carvana is a used car dealership whose building looks like a giant vending machine.

The eight-story, 70-foot tall tower is generating lots of questions from drivers wondering what it is.

Carvana is an online used-car dealership chain where customers can pick up their vehicles by inserting a special coin that triggers the “vending machine."

