6 hospitalized after 13-day cruise aboard Carnival ship, official says

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - Multiple people aboard a docked cruise ship at Port Canaveral were taken to nearby hospitals Saturday morning, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue personnel.

Officials said the six people on the boat, which was docked at the Carnival Cruise line terminal, were transported around 7:30 a.m. for injuries or illnesses. Crews did not immediately release details about their conditions.

A spokesperson for the cruise line later told News 6 that the Carnival Sunshine was scheduled to return to the port Saturday from a 13-day trip, and that the guests were required to be checked out upon their arrival after experiencing a variety of medical issues during their stay. The spokesperson called the incident "nothing out of the ordinary."

No other details were immediately available.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.