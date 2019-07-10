6 shots fired at van on Florida Turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a man and woman have been detained after a shooting on the Florida Turnpike in Central Florida.

The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. on the Florida Turnpike near Exit 249, according to Highway Patrol.

Investigators said preliminary information shows two cars were headed northbound on the turnpike when a man driving a Honda Accord started shooting at another man driving a van.

Deputies stopped the Honda Accord about two miles later, according to investigators.

Troopers said investigators detained a man and woman from the Honda and they are talking to both suspects and the victim.

Six shots were fired at the van, according to troopers.

Highway Patrol said no one was struck or injured in the shooting.

