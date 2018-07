BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Seven people were rescued when an airboat crashed on Lake Washington Thursday morning.

Capt. Mike Tipton, with Bull Gator Adventures, said the passengers were on a privately owned airboat that crashed. The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Tipton said he helped rescue the passengers.

It's unclear if any of the passengers suffered injuries.

