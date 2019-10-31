7-year-old critically injured in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A 7-year-old is in critical condition after a crash in Polk County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a GMC Safari was heading south on Old Polk City Road, south of Lake Lowry Road, Wednesday afternoon when the vehicle crossed over the center line and into the path of a northbound Suzuki.

The front left of the Safari hit the front left of the Suzuki, causing both vehicles to flip, according to the crash report.

Troopers said the driver of the Safari, a 47-year-old Haines City man, was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the report said.

Both a 7-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy were passengers in the Suzuki, according to the report. The 7-year-old girl, of Polk City, was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in critical condition. The 31-year-old driver of the Suzuki was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries, the report said.

It was not immediately known what caused the driver of the Safari to enter the other driver's path, according to the Highway Patrol. Troopers said charges against the driver are pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

