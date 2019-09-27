70-year-old woman carjacked at knifepoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a 70-year-old woman was carjacked at knifepoint around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a gas station at Semoran Boulevard and Old Cheney Highway for an armed carjacking call.

Deputies said the woman told investigators she picked up two men in their 20s to give them a ride to a nearby store.

Investigators said during the drive the woman was forced out of her car at knifepoint.

The suspects left in the scene in the victim's car, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was not injured.

Investigators are still looking for the suspect.

