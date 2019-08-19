79-year-old man killed in crash near Marion Flea Market

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 79-year-old man died Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near the Market of Marion Flea Market, according the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers said Edward Gromada, of Ocala, was driving a Toyota Corolla on a private road at 12888 Southeast Highway 441 near the Market of Marion Flea Market when for an unknown reason, his vehicle struck the back of a Chevy van.

Gromada was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital where he died, according to the crash report.

A passenger in the Chevy van was taken to the hospital for non-incapacitating injuries, troopers said.

