8-year-old girl hit by bullet after exchange of gunfire on bike trail

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-year-old was hit by a bullet and another man was struck by a bullet fragment Saturday night.

According to officials, Orange County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1100 block of Robinson Avenue around 11 p.m. for a 911 emergency call.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found an 8-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and another man in his 20s who was struck by a ricocheted bullet fragment.

Officials said, both victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect(s) are unknown to the victim and are outstanding," OCSO said.

Deputies said there was an exchange of gunshots fired on the bike trail near the victim's home where the victims were subsequently shot.

According to officials, the investigation is still in the early stages.

No other details have been released.

Stay with News 6 for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.