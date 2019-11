PHOTO CREDIT: Ashley Waldo

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - An 8-year-old Port St. John boy dressed up as a News 6 meteorologist for Halloween.

Ashley Waldo said her son Nathan has loved weather since he was 3 years old.

She said Nathan wants to be a meteorologist when he grows up.

News 6 is the station Ashley grew up watching.

