80-year-old Cocoa man fatally struck by car while mowing lawn, police say

Crash occurred Friday morning on 2300 block of Michigan Avenue

By Anna Johnson - Digital Journalist

COCOA, Fla. - An 80-year-old man from Cocoa is dead after being struck by a car right in front of his home, according to officials from the Cocoa Police Department.

The crash occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Friday. Police said the man, whose name has not been released, briefly entered the roadway in front of his home on the 2300 block of Michigan Avenue while mowing his lawn. 

A Toyota Corolla traveling east on Michigan Avenue struck the man as it was passing by, according to authorities. Witnesses told police they heard a loud crash, found the victim on the ground and called 911.

The victim was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers said the car's driver, an 18-year-old woman, is cooperating with investigators.

