WINDERMERE, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman was found fatally shot in her Windermere home Thursday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to Elfriede Assendorf's home on Ingeborg Court for a well-being check around 9:25 a.m. and found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Health Central Hospital.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.