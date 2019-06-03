85-year-old driver fatally strikes 80-year-old man in Publix parking lot, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - An 85-year-old driver fatally struck an 80-year-old pedestrian in a Publix parking lot Monday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Marvin Toso was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion through the parking lot and struck Henry Newman, who was in the crosswalk, as he was turning left.

The crash knocked Newman down, the front driver's side tires ran over his legs and the car stopped above him, a news release said.

Firefighters used airbags to lift the car off Newman. He was taken from the Publix on U.S. Highway 98 North to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where he died hours later at about 4:30 p.m.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing but they do not expect any charges to be filed.

