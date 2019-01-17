85-year-old man shoots at driver in Marion road rage incident, deputies say

Christino Aquino, 85, is accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage incident in Marion County.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An 85-year-old man is accused of following another driver home and shooting at him in an apparent road rage incident caught on camera, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim, who lives in Marion Oaks, was driving home from work Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. when he noticed Christino Aquino kept flashing the high-beam headlights on his white Mazda in the victim's rearview mirror.

The victim told deputies Aquino and the woman in the Mazda with him followed him back to his neighborhood, even though he had taken the back roads, and the victim called 911 because he was scared to go home.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the victim said he saw Aquino had something that looked like a gun.

"I have a vehicle that's following me and just blocking my way. When he pulled up next to me, when I went to the grass to pass him, he had something in his hand and it almost looks like a pistol wrapped around with a white rag or a plastic bag and he tells me, 'Get back. Get back,'" the victim could be heard saying in video captured by his dashboard camera.

Deputies said the victim was eventually able to get behind Aquino and tried to read his tag number to dispatchers over the phone, but Aquino began shooting at the victim's vehicle.

"Oh [expletive]. He's shooting at me. He just shot! He just shot! That bag is a gun," the victim said.

The victim, who said he does not know Aquino, was able to get away, but his vehicle was hit by several bullets, according to deputies.

Deputies met up with the victim a short time after to retrieve a copy of his dashboard camera recording, which captured the entire incident on video, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities arrested Aquino at his home, where they found the white Mazda described by the victim, deputies said.

The woman who was in the car with Aquino when the incident took place said Aquino was following the victim to "see what he wanted," according to deputies.

Deputies said the woman also told them she saw Aquino holding the gun the victim described, but did not know if he fired it.

Aquino is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was being held in the Marion County Jail on a $2,000 bail, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies recommend that anyone involved in a road rage incident should call 911 immediately and drive to a safe place.

