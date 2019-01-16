9 people surround victim's vehicle on I-4 near Disney, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Nine people got out of their van on Interstate 4 and surrounded the vehicle of a man they forced to stop in the middle of the road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the victim reported he was on I-4 near Epcot Center Drive at about 3:22 a.m. Wednesday when a van pulled up next to him and the occupants began screaming and pointing at him.

The victim asked why the van occupants were yelling him, and at that point, the van got in front of him and the driver slammed on the brakes, forcing the victim to stop in the middle of I-4, according to a news release.

Deputies said one woman and eight men ranging in age from 21 to 41 years old got out of the van and surrounded the victim's vehicle. The victim sped off and called 911 when one of the suspects brandished a firearm, the report said.

Deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office pulled the van over on Victory Way and arrested all nine people on unrelated misdemeanor drug charges, according to authorities. No gun was found.

