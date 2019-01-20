ATV driven by 9-year-old boy crashes, killing woman, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An all-terrain vehicle crashed Saturday evening, killing one woman and injuring two others. One of those injured was the ATV's driver, a 9-year-old boy, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. on 8 Mile Ranch Road in Osceola County, which is near Holopaw Groves Road. Troopers said the road is a private trail.

According to the crash report, the boy and two passengers were driving the ATV north on the road when another ATV approached, heading the opposite direction. The report states as the child drove onto another trail to let the other ATV pass, his ATV traveled up the side of the road, which caused it to overturn.

One of the passengers, Laura Bizzell, 58, fell out of the ATV, which then fell on top of her, according to authorities. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child and the other passenger, a 53-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and did not need to be transported to a hospital.

The passengers' relationship to the boy is unclear. In Florida, the legal age to operate an ATV is 16.

Officials said they are still investigating the crash.

