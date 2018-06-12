WATCH LIVE: Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd seeks removal of prosecutor

ORLANDO, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to be in court Tuesday as he seeks to have the prosecutor removed from his cases.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd's attorney recently filed a motion to remove State Attorney Brad King, who was given the case by Gov. Rick Scott after local prosecutor Aramis Ayala said she would not pursue the death penalty against Loyd or anyone else.

Ayala later formed a committee to determine if the death penalty should be used in applicable cases.

Loyd withdrew a motion last week to get rid of his court-appointed attorney.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

