Accused killer Markeith Loyd to appear in court for hearing

Defense attorneys asking for prosecutor to be removed from case

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd is expected to appear in court Friday. 

The hearing comes after Loyd and his attorneys filed a motion asking for State Attorney Brad King to be removed from the case. 

Loyd's attorney argues King's handling of Loyd's case is a conflict of interest because of his involvement with the Justice Administrative Commission, which approves funding of expert witnesses. 

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton

His first murder trial is expected to begin in September. 

 

 

 

