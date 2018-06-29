Accused killer Markeith Loyd to appear in court for hearing

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Accused double murderer Markeith Loyd is expected to appear in court Friday.

The hearing comes after Loyd and his attorneys filed a motion asking for State Attorney Brad King to be removed from the case.

Loyd's attorney argues King's handling of Loyd's case is a conflict of interest because of his involvement with the Justice Administrative Commission, which approves funding of expert witnesses.

Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

His first murder trial is expected to begin in September.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.