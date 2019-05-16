Accused murderer Markeith Loyd fighting to get death penalty off table

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant will be back in an Orange County courtroom Thursday.

Loyd is accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon on Dec. 10 2017, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9, 2018, when she attempted to arrest him.

Lawyers for Markeith Loyd are expected to argue several motions, including a request to remove the death penalty as a possible punishment. Defense attorneys say it violates the 8th Amendment.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are fighting to have State Attorney Aramis Ayala removed from the defense witness list.

Loyd's first murder trial is set to begin in September. His murder trial in Clayton's case will take place in May 2020.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

