ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An Ormond Beach resident captured video of an alligator moseying up his driveway to take a rest on his front porch.

Video from Paul Coston’s camera shows the visitor taking a stroll down River Manor Lane, passing by a truck in the driveway, and then making its way to the front door.

The 4-foot alligator appears to have already had its sights set on the man's porch. It strolls right up and lays down for a rest.

