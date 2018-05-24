Aggressive squirrels reported at Shadow Bay Park in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Aggressive squirrels at Shadow Bay Park in Orange County have prompted officials to install signs reminding visitors not to feed the wildlife.

Park officials said they received a complaint about aggressive squirrels in the area on April 20. “Do Not Feed Wildlife” signs were ordered immediately and installed on Wednesday, a news release said.

No information was provided on why the squirrels are being classified as aggressive or if they have injured anyone. A spokeswoman said they have not had reports of aggressive squirrels at any other Orange County parks.

"Visitor safety is extremely important to Orange County Parks & Recreation and we would like to remind all residents not to feed wildlife. It makes wild animals lose their natural fear of people and they can become a nuisance – or even a safety risk. This is why these particular squirrels have in fact become aggressive," a news release said.

Traps have been placed at the park. So far, two squirrels have been trapped and relocated.

