11-month-old old girl found safe after Amber Alert

Jhene Clark, 11 months old, may be with Deangelo Clark, 30. If you see them call 911.

OCALA, Fla. - UPDATE: After an Amber Alert was issued for an 11-month-old girl authorities say she was found safe.

No other details were provided.

EARLIER REPORT:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for an 11-month-old girl last seen in the Ocala area.

According to the alert, Jhene Clark was last seen in the area of Northwest 78th Lane in Ocala. She may be with 30-year-old Deangelo Clark.

Authorities with the Marion County Sheriff's Office say Clark may be driving a 2008 black Mazda CX7 with North Dakota plates (328APC).

If you see the pair, law enforcement says you should not approach but call 911 immediately.

News 6 is working to confirm more details. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.