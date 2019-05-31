Amber Alert: Orange County 16-year-old boy abducted by armed man

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for 16-year-old Bruce Hagans on Friday evening.

Winter Garden police said the teen was abducted by a light-skinned black male with dreadlocks who was driving a dark gray Infiniti G37.

Police said Hagans was last seen in the 1000 block of Lincoln Terrace in Winter Garden and was wearing a gray shirt.

Authorities warn that the person who abducted Hagans should not be approached because he is armed and dangerous.

Police said it is believed Hagans is a potential victim of a shooting.

Anyone with information about Hagans' whereabouts should call the Winter Garden Police Department at 407-877-5482 or call 911.

