2-year-old Orlando boy in Amber Alert taken at gunpoint, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old Orlando boy who was taken from his home at gunpoint, police said.

The alert was sounded Wednesday morning for Jenzell Cintron Perez, who was last seen late Tuesday in the 1900 block of South Conway Road in Orlando.

Family members told News 6 that Sugey Perez Diaz, 33, who they say is the boy's biological mother, and another man took Jenzell from his stepmother at gunpoint.

"I was in my house sleeping with my two babies when this crazy woman went into my house, kicked the door and took baby Jenzell from me," Stephanie Maldonado said. "She told me if I moved, she'd kill me."

Jenzell's father was not home at the time, police said.

Diaz and the man then drove away with Jenzell in an unknown vehicle, according to police.

Jenzell was last seen wearing a diaper. Diaz and the man were last seen wearing dark clothing, officials said.

Florida authorities said anyone who sees Diaz or the man should not approach them.

Anyone with information about Jenzell is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are assisting Orlando police in its investigation.

