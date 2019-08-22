Animal Services investigating video of dog stuffed in car trunk

COCOA, Fla. - Animal Services in Brevard County is investigating the actions of a dog owner Wednesday at the Central Brevard Humane Society.

Surveillance video shows a woman parking her car and opening the trunk to take a dog out.

The shelter on Cox Road said she wanted to surrender her dog.

The woman walks the dog with three children to the front door but the humane society told her it can't take her dog because the shelter is over-capacity.

Executive Director Theresa Clifton said there are currently 42 dogs in 29 dog runs.

"Then she asked if we would euthanize it and we said we do not euthanize animals just because people don't want them and she got angry, so we gave her the information to go to another shelter," Clifton said.

And as the woman starts to leave, she pulls the dog on the leash pretty hard, and she puts the dog back in the trunk and slams it shut.

Clifton said the video is difficult to watch.

"It's horrible. It's just heart-wrenching to see someone care so little for an animal's life," she said.

Clifton said the shelter called 911 and Animal Services was able to find the dog and the owner, thanks to a humane society employee who took a picture of the owner's license plate just before she left.

The humane society said none of their employees knew the dog both arrived and left in the car's trunk.

"Had we known that she was doing that, we would have never allowed her to leave our facility."

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office Thursday said afternoon said that arrest had been made.

Investigators did not report the condition of the dog.

Stick with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for developments to this story.



