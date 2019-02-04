Animals killed in large fire at Orange County wildlife sanctuary

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary in Orange County early Monday morning, killing at least a dozen animals, according to fire officials.

Neighbors reported the fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Baron Road near Avalon Park. Crews had to respond with water trucks because the fire was in a rural area. The blaze was extinguished by 3 a.m.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the homeowner was asleep in the two-story home and was awakened by the 80 peacocks on property. The owner was able to save a few of the animals that were inside, according to OCFR.

Three dogs, cats, snakes and four 300-pound tortoises were killed in the fire, OCFR said.

As many as 350 animals, including iguanas, parrots, swans, ducks, goats, pigs, house pets and others, are cared for at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary

#PHOTOS Baron Rd #workingfire neighbors called 911 as the homeowner, and @WildlifeOrlando founder, tried to save his animals. Yoshi was the only one of four dogs to make it out. pic.twitter.com/R61AVPNPCi — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019

#Photos Baron Rd. #fire @RedCross Disaster Action Team assisting displaced fire victim; cause & origin will be determined by Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigations. pic.twitter.com/fFezIrT1dN — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 4, 2019

Officials said the owner has lived there for 38 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We’re live this morning after a fire ripped through the owners home at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary. Multiple animals perished but peacocks 🦚 came to the rescue @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/oEcvkBs4px — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 4, 2019

