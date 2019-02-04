News

Animals killed in large fire at Orange County wildlife sanctuary

Cause of fire investigated at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary

By Gaby Nunez - Producer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fire broke out at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary in Orange County early Monday morning, killing at least a dozen animals, according to fire officials.

Neighbors reported the fire around 1:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Baron Road near Avalon Park. Crews had to respond with water trucks because the fire was in a rural area. The blaze was extinguished by 3 a.m.

More News Headlines

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, the homeowner was asleep in the two-story home and was awakened by the 80 peacocks on property. The owner was able to save a few of the animals that were inside, according to OCFR.

[PHOTOS: Large fire breaks out at Orange County wildlife sanctuary]

Three dogs, cats, snakes and four 300-pound tortoises were killed in the fire, OCFR said.

As many as 350 animals, including iguanas, parrots, swans, ducks, goats, pigs, house pets and others, are cared for at Second Chance Wildlife Sanctuary 

Officials said the owner has lived there for 38 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with ClickOrlando.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.