Anthony's Lemonade Stand to donate all proceeds to feeding homeless

APOPKA, Fla. - Daniel Rosario's 9-year-old son, Anthony, is already an entrepreneur.

He's planning on opening a lemonade stand Saturday, all the proceeds of which will go to feeding the area's homeless population.

A Facebook post from Rosario detailed Anthony's reasoning behind the stand.

"Every morning on his way to school we pass through neighborhoods where he tell me how he is going to rebuild the city one house at a time, and how he wants to help feed the homeless we see on every corner," Rosario said in the post.

The father discussed options for achieving this with his son. The two eventually decided on the lemonade stand.

The stand will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 806 Towering Oak Way in Apopka.

