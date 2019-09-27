Apopka school employee accused of taking photo under parent's dress

APOPKA, Fla. - A Career Coach at Sheeler High School on East Semoran Boulevard is accused of taking a photo under a parent's dress.

Michael Johnson, 48, of Orlando was charged with video voyeurism.

Apopka police said around 6 p.m., Thursday officers responded to the school.

At the scene, an officer met with the parent and Johnson.

Investigators said, at first officers, did not initially observe any photos in relation to the allegation.

The woman said she was standing in the hallway with Johnson and other parents, and he escorted her to an office near the front lobby.

The woman told officers she saw Johnson taking the photo.

There are no surveillance cameras in the area in which the alleged the incident took place, according to police.

The woman told police she wanted to press charges.

Police said after another review of Johnson's phone, officers found multiple "up-skirt" videos of women who were unaware they were being photographed.

Authorities said based on the content retrieved from his phone, shows Johnson has a pattern of video voyeurism.

Johnathan D. Owens, principal of Sheeler High School, said Johnson is suspended pending an investigation and is not allowed on campus.

The incident did not involve any students or minors, high school officials said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.