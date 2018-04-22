Armed man fires at victim who threw food during attempted robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for three men who were involved in an attempted robbery at a Rightway Foods store on Monday night.

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said an armed man entered the store at 3780 Ocoee Apopka Road around 10:09 p.m. and pointed his handgun at the victim.

Deputies said a second armed man walked in and pointed a shotgun at the victim. Then, a third man, who deputies believe was with the two armed men, walked in. He did not have a weapon.

Sheriff's Office officials said the first armed man fired a round at the victim after the victim threw food items at the men. All three men then ran from the store without taking any merchandise.

The first armed man is described as being young and black with a stocky build. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, a black bandana and a white T-shirt over his head.

The second armed man is described as being young and black. He was wearing a blue bandana over his face.

The third man is described as an older black man. He was wearing a green hoodie, black pants and a white hat.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.