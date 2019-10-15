Army veteran working at crisis center receives Orlando home

Army veteran Nikita Wilson could not hold back her tears on Tuesday as she walked into her new home.

The three bedroom home in Pine Hills was newly renovated and was made with love for a hero who has a heart to serve.

"It's so peaceful and beautiful. They captured what I had in mind and it's just right," Wilson said.

Wilson, a retired staff sergeant, served in the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2014. For the last half of her military career, she served as a victim advocate with the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention.

She lived in Tampa in a one bedroom apartment and said she always dreamed of being a homeowner.

"This is something I don't have to think about again, no notices on the door, no question about if I'll be able to pay it this month or do I have to be concerned about those types of things," Wilson said.

Wilson's home was donated by the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals and Bank of America.

She will be living mortgage-free from now on as she continues to work at the crisis center to help other veterans in need of care.

"The greatest gift of all from this opportunity is a new level of freedom to do what I was created to do. Show people that they can overcome tragedy, see their true worth, rebuild their lives, and pay it forward," Wilson said.

