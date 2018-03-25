Arrest made after man shot dead at Orlando house party, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 24-year-old man is facing charges after another man was shot dead Saturday night at a house party, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called to the home just after 11:45 p.m. about a possible shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim, who has not been identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at what they described as a "large house party" on Stardust Lane.

The responding deputies performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the man until Orange County Fire Rescue crews arrived and took him to Health Central Hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they identified a possible suspect and arrived at his home, where they spoke to him and members of his family before taking him into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name or said whether anyone else is believed to have been involved in the shooting.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.