Man fatally shoots woman in fight over $10, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fight over $10 escalated into a shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured Saturday night in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told deputies that Kelly Darish, 50, was at her home on 23rd Street arguing with an unknown man about $10 when she asked Kenneth Russell, who was in the kitchen, to intervene, an arrest warrant said.

Deputies said witnesses who were at the home heard gunshots and then saw a man, later identified as 39-year-old Darroll Bugg, run out of Darish's bedroom and into a maroon 1999 Dodge Ram van that had been parked outside the residence.

Darish then emerged from the bedroom bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to her thigh, and Russell was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his right bicep and right leg, according to the report.

Both victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where Darish died and Russell underwent surgery.

Based on information provided by witnesses, Bugg was identified as a suspect in the crime. Deputies said Darish called her estranged husband from Bugg's phone before her death and when deputies performed a background check after calling the number, they found that Bugg owned a 1999 Dodge Ram van identical to the one witnesses described.

Witnesses who said they got a good look at Bugg's face were able to identify him in a photo lineup, the report said.

Bugg was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

