Arrest made in stabbing at Winter Park law office

WINTER PARK, Fla. - One of the men who was stabbed at a law office has been identified as the aggressor in the incident and is now facing charges, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

The stabbing was reported on May 1 at 401 W. Fairbanks Ave.

Police said at the time that a physical altercation at the law office led to two people being stabbed.

Gordon James King, 58, was identified as the aggressor in the case, although police have not said how they came to that conclusion.

He's facing charges of aggravated battery with great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and tampering with a victim. Police said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force helped to take King into custody Thursday.

He's being held at the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.