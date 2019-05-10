Arrest warrant issued for former Palm Bay deputy manager Dave Isnardi

PALM BAY, Fla. - An arrest warrant has been issued for former Palm Bay Deputy City Manager Dave Isnardi on charges of racketeering, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to possess controlled substances including oxycodone, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Isnardi is the husband of Brevard County Commissioner Kristine Isnardi.

It is unclear whether or not Isnardi has actually been arrested.

A second man, Jose Aguiar, a former candidate for the Palm Bay City Council, was arrested Friday morning and charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. Aguiar was convicted of conspiracy to sell cocaine in Massachusetts in 1997 and was sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison. It is not clear when he moved to Palm Bay.

The arrest warrants for the two show that the FBI and Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been investigating allegations of corruption and undue influence on city officials in Palm Bay since at least 2015. The warrants draw heavily from secret recordings made by a confidential source working with investigators.

The arrest warrants for the two paint a picture of Palm Bay’s city government embroiled in scandal. Though not arrested or charged, the warrants allege that City Councilman Jeff Bailey had an addiction to oxycodone and that former Councilman Tres Holton regularly had sex with prostitutes and used cocaine. It also alleges that Holton had obtained prostitutes for Mayor William Capote while the men were in Tallahassee.

The arrest warrants allege Isnardi and Aguiar were plotting to record Holton and Bailey having sex with prostitutes at “the Clubhouse,” a Canova Street home then owned by Aguiar, where Holton, Bailey and other Palm Bay officials hung out. They then planned to use those recordings to blackmail Holton and Bailey into voting the way Aguiar wanted on various issues including rezoning a property that Aguiar owned to allow him to open a scrap metal business that Isnardi would be a partner in.

“Is this a joke?” Holton said, when contacted by Florida Today and told the allegations against him in the arrest warrants. “You’re going to have to call me back,” Holton said, not responding further to questions.

The warrants also say that Isnardi and Aguiar plotted to plant drugs in Bailey’s car and arrange for a Brevard County sheriff’s deputy to perform a traffic stop on Bailey and to discover the drugs. The warrants also state that former City Manager Gregg Lynk was aware of the plot to set up Bailey, but didn’t want to know the details or participate in the effort.

Capote said he was surprised to learn from Florida Today that his name was mentioned in the arrest warrant as being connected with prostitutes.

He said those allegations are untrue.

“I don’t know who would tell someone that,” Capote said. “That’s profound. This is all new to me. That accusation has no validity.”

Capote said he has been in Tallahassee in the past on city business, meeting with state legislators and other state officials, but he did not hang out with Holton while he was there.

Capote says people may have been trying to taint him for political reasons.

Capote said he was never interviewed by investigators, and that he has no reason to secure a lawyer in this matter.

