Arrests made in Kissimmee shooting that left 31-year-old man dead

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting last month that killed a 31-year-old man, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

On July 5, deputies said they were called to Sonoma Pointe Apartments and found Harold Jones III suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the shooter and the vehicle in which he fled to authorities.

On Friday, deputies announced the arrests of Darrion Ford and Raekwon Thomas. It's unclear how the two were identified as suspects in the shooting.

Ford faces a first-degree murder charge, while Thomas was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact in a capital felony.

Deputies said Ford was cooperative during the investigation but Thomas was not. Both are being held without bond at the Osceola County Jail.

