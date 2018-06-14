Ask Trooper Steve: Are dashboard and rearview mirror decorations illegal?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Distractions are something we are constantly battling while in the car. Why add to them with blocking your vision when you can set yourself up to be safe while traveling? Remember, I always say driving might be the most dangerous thing we do in our lives and not even know it. Mac of Orlando asked if it is illegal for drivers to hang things from their rearview mirrors.



If you have lived in Central Florida for any amount of time, you have seen almost everything when it comes to weird stuff in cars. I know just living here in Orlando I have seen everything including large chains, CDs, Halloween masks and even a full bouquet of flowers. Florida Statute 316.2004 talks about obstructing a driver's view from several different angles.

I'm not saying you can't have anything hanging from your mirror, but let's think about this just for a second. Why would you want something obstructing your view while traveling down the road in a large piece of metal? You wouldn't. Save the memorabilia for home and do yourself and all other drivers on the road and keep your dash and line of sight completely clear.

If found to be in violation of this law and issued a citation by law enforcement, it would be a non-moving violation and $114 fine here in Orange County.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.