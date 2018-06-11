Can I legally wear my seat belt under my arm?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

Murph, of Orlando, asked, "My coworker, Jenn, says you can wear your seat belt under your arm. Is this true?

In a word, no.

"When you don’t follow instructions, things tend to not work correctly or not at all," Montiero said. "This is especially true when wearing a seat belt."

Montiero said he's seen the impact of this.

"When I used to patrol the streets of Central Florida, I was surprised by the confusion drivers would show me when I would stop them for improperly wearing their seat belt," he said. "What I am talking about is when a driver takes the chest strap and tucks it under their arm."

Removing the chest strap from where it's supposed to be places drivers or passengers in a seriously dangerous situation, Montiero said.

"The chest strap keeps your body firmly against your seat, protecting you from forward movement and severe chest and facial injuries," he said. "The second you change the location of the chest strap, the seat belt can no longer keep you firmly in place."

Riders improperly wearing seat belts can receive a ticket.

"If your safety is in question by not doing something correctly, why do it, right?" Montiero said.

