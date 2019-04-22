Can motorcycles drive side by side? Yes, but if there's no more than 2 of them

ORLANDO, Fla. - Susie, of Orlando, asked, “Can three motorcycles ride next to each other in a single travel lane?”

Both bicycles and motorcycles share one common rule: No more than two must be riding side by side in their designated lanes. To answer Susie's questions directly, no, three motorcycles cannot ride next to each other in a travel lane.

There is a reason behind this rule.

Your average travel lane is about 12 feet wide and can fit two motorcycles comfortably. When learning how to ride a motorcycle, riders are taught about the “A” lane and the “B” lane. These “lanes” are located where the tires of four-wheeled vehicles travel though and prevent motorcycle riders from riding down the center of a travel lane, where all types of vehicles fluids fall onto the road. If you have not trained in riding side by side with your riding buddy, it is recommended you travel in more of a staggered formation rather than directly next to each other.

A lot of police motor officers ride directly next to each other. This practice is something they do almost every single day and not something the average citizen might do. Stick to what you’re comfortable doing and never enter a situation where more than two motorcycles are riding side by side in a single lane.

