Here's a crash course on how to safely merge onto highways

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sometimes, while driving on Central Florida's roads, it can seem as though drivers could use an entire lesson on merging.

To help, News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero is here with a crash course.

According to Montiero, any time drivers are on a ramp entering onto a main highway, there is a process that needs to be followed.

"So often, we see crashes that occur when an individual wants to merge prior to it being their actual turn," Montiero said.

In every merge area where the merge meets the main highway, there is a white striped area, according to Montiero.

"Florida traffic terms refer to this as a pointed gore," Montiero said. "I like to call it a 'safety zone.'"

According to Montiero, no traffic is allowed to drive over that area.

He also explained that every painted gore differs in size.

"This allows for certain speeds in certain traffic to gain entry onto a main highway safely," Montiero said. "A driver shall not pass the vehicle in front of it during a merge lane if the traffic lines do not allow for it."

