How much is too much space when stopped behind car?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

"I have seen cars leave a lot of room in front of them when stopped at an intersection Is this legal?," a viewer asked.

Trooper Steve said this situation drives him crazy.

"You're approaching a stopped intersection and you see the car at the stop bar stopped properly, but then the car in front of you decides to stop four car lengths from the vehicle in front of them," Trooper Steve said. "Why? Who in the world knows, but this is not how you're supposed to do things."

Trooper Steve said typically the driver in the car too far back is distracted, usually by their cellphone.

"If you're a driver who does this, knock it off," he said. "You contribute to frustrations and to the buildup of traffic. I am not saying you are not allowed to leave a safe distance between you and the other car, but keep it reasonable -- enough space for a stretch limo is not reasonable."

Trooper Steve said the situation could be considered improper stopping or standing on a roadway or interfering with the flow of traffic.

"Focus on the road, keep the flow moving and fill in the space," Trooper Steve said.

