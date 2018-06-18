Viral tweet: Indiana cop pulls over left-lane driver; Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may have seen an Indiana state trooper's viral tweet about his decision to pull over a woman who was driving slowly in the left lane, causing a major traffic jam.

"I stopped this vehicle today for a left lane violation on I-65," the tweet read. "The driver had approximately 20 cars slowed behind her because she would not move back to the right lane."

Again...if there are vehicles behind you, you must move to the right lane to allow them to pass. pic.twitter.com/tePjJ1Xigy — Sgt. Stephen Wheeles (@ISPVersailles) June 16, 2018

With almost 55,000 likes and more than 17,500 retweets on Twitter, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles has gained some fans, with some even saying they need him to patrol the roads in their states.

Others replied to his weekend tweet by suggesting his boss give him a raise.

In this week's "Ask Trooper Steve" segment, News 6 traffic safety expert Steven Montiero is echoing Wheeles' idea.

According to Montiero, if you have never complained about a driver slowing traffic down in the left lane, there's a good chance you might be part of the problem.

Bob, of Kissimmee, asked, “If the right lane is clear, do I have to move right, or can I stay in the left lane?”

"If you have watched just one morning segment of my traffic reports you have heard me say over and over again, 'Look to your right. If that lane is clear, well then, that’s where you need to be,' Montiero said.

The left lane is not considered a normal travel lane. When traveling down the road, whether that's on a highway or local road, if there is no traffic in the right lane, you should be traveling in the right lane.

Florida Statute 316.081 details the proper lanes drivers should use to travel.

It's not only the law, but prevents further messes on the roadways.

"Not being aware of what is going on around you can cause road rage from other drivers and, in worst case, could cause a crash," Montiero said.

In response to Wheeles' tweet, someone asked whether it was still illegal to drive in the left lane if you're going the speed limit.

He was happy to simplify the law to the driver.

"The spirit of the law is that since many people drive well above the speed limit, it creates an 'accordion effect' as traffic starts backing up behind the slower vehicle," Wheeles responded on Twitter. "This is where many of our crashes occur on the interstates. It’s all in the name of safety."

Montiero broke it down even more in this week's segment: The left lane is also used for emergency vehicles and should be kept clear -- period.

The simplest way to put it, according to Montiero, is to keep right if the lane is available.

