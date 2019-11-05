Is it OK to use a bike lane to pass a stopped car?

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A viewer recently asked, "Can I use a bicycle lane to pass a vehicle stopped in front of me?"

"The bicycle lane is the bicycle lane and your travel lane is your travel lane," Trooper Steve said. "We cannot simply pick and choose where we want to drive our cars."

Trooper Steve said Central Florida is becoming more commuter friendly.

"From mass transit to improving accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, we all share in the responsibility of safety on the roads," he said.

Trooper Steve said using travel lanes that aren't designated for cars can cost a pretty hefty ticket.

"If the ticket doesn't bother you, imagine if you collided with a bicyclist or another car on the road simply because you wanted to save a few extra moments by passing on the right," he said. "In short, no, you cannot drive down the shoulder, using a bicycle lane, to pass stopped traffic."

