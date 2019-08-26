This is the speed limit if no sign is posted in Florida neighborhoods

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

A News 6 viewer recently asked, "What is the speed limit in residential neighborhoods?"

"When it comes to speed limits, our residential communities could be considered the most important areas," Trooper Steve said. "But sometimes speed limits aren't always posted in communities."

So what is the speed limit?

"Florida addresses this very clearly and says that any time a speed limit is not otherwise posted, a driver will obey the speed limit of 30 mph," Trooper Steve said. "This doesn't mean there cannot be a lower speed limit. Some residential areas have posted speed limits from 15 mph to 25 mph. But when it comes to no sign being posted, the speed limit is 30 mph."

