Authorities investigate in Apopka after shots fired near high school

APOPKA, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired near a high school Thursday afternoon in Apopka.

Apopka police responded at 2:54 p.m. to the area of Lancer Oak Drive for a disturbance. Officials said there was information that a firearm had been fired in the area.

Detectives found shell casings in the area, officials said. There were no injuries reported.

Officials said staff at Apopka High School, which is adjacent to the neighborhood, placed the school on lockdown out of caution. The incident happened about one hour after the closing bell of the school, but there were after-school activities going on and staff still on campus.

Detectives investigated the disturbance at Lancer Oak Drive, and Apopka patrol officers and school resource officers searched the school to ensure there was no danger to the students or staff, officials said.

Apopka police personnel worked closely with school administrators to clear the school. Officials said that at no time did school staff or police find any students or school personnel in danger.

Apopka police cleared the lockdown around 4:45 p.m. after a thorough search of the campus, officials said.

Detectives are continuing to search for the person who fired the weapon on Lancer Oak Drive and identify those involved, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS (8477) or the Apopka Police Department at apdtips@apopka.net.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.