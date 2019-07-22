Authorities investigate man's death in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A man was found dead inside a home Sunday in a rural area of Brevard County.

Deputies confirmed the death and said they’re working to learn the cause.

Crime scene tape was spotted at the home on Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island hours after the man was found.

Investigators were seen at the scene, as well. News 6 asked if the death was considered suspicious or whether foul play was involved, among other questions, but authorities said they couldn’t release any more information.

It’s not clear if the man lived at the home.

