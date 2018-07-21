Authorities seek 2 people in series of thefts in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying two people after a series of thefts.

Two of the cases happened in the Wyndham Lakes subdivision and the other one happened in the Preston Pointe subdivision, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said all of the thefts happened between 3 and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the alleged thieves is described by the Sheriff's Office as a light-skinned Hispanic male who is about 18-25 years old, with a beard and long, black curly hair in a ponytail. Officials said he was wearing a black Nike shirt with an Orlando logo, black shorts and black sneakers.

The other alleged thief is described by the Sheriff's Office as a light-skinned Hispanic male who is about 18-25 years old, with a beard. Officials said he was wearing a black shirt with red and white Tokyo logo, blue jeans and Nike Air Max sneakers.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Toyota RAV4 with an unknown tag. The Sheriff's Office provided a possible partial tag number of 452.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

