Questions continue for financial future of Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials with Bethune-Cookman University are still trying to figure out what happened to the $25 million set aside for student dormitories. The historic black college was at risk of losing its accreditation in October because of “questionable financial activity.”

Despite the mysterious money loss, B-CU interim President Hubert Grimes told local media today that the university is working to pinpoint what happened and figure out who will be held accountable.

In October, B-CU had its accreditation put on probation and its bond rating lowered because of the financial problems. Three months later, Grimes reassured students and staff that university officials are working to get some answers and said education is still their priority.

Today, the role and responsibilities of the board of trustees chairwoman was called into question publicly. Retired Florida circuit court judge and current B-CU board of trustee member Belvin Perry Jr. took the stage in a passionate plea for the chairwoman’s resignation. Perry accused Dr. Michelle Carter-Scott of breaking the law and referred to her leadership as a “cloak of darkness.”

Perry is referencing an email sent to the board’s executive committee asking to add three members to a board that had taken a hit from a number of recent resignations. Perry said the email was addressed to board members who have already resigned and cannot legally vote.

The school’s National Alumni Association is also reacting to the missing money set aside for nearly 1,000 dormitory beds. The group is planning a mass protest Saturday in hopes of getting rid of all board of trustee members and delaying the search for a permanent president.



