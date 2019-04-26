'Baby cheetah' dropped off at Orlando fire station

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man dropped off what he thought was a "baby cheetah" Thursday at an Orlando fire station.

Turns out, though, that the tiny animal is a bobcat.

Firefighters at Station No. 7 said they thought the cute little thing was a kitten and were working to find it a home when they conducted a Google search for "baby cheetah." They realized the kitten had bobcat characteristics, so they sent photos of the animal to the Back to Nature Wildlife Refuge and Education Center.

The center's administrative manager, Kelly Verduin, drove to the station and confirmed that the animal was a female bobcat, about 2 weeks old.

Fire officials said several pets have been dropped off at the firehouse recently.

It's not known where the bobcat will be placed.

