Men setting off acid bombs prompts standoff in Baldwin Park, deputies say

BALDWIN PARK, Fla. - Two men who set off acid bombs in the yard of a Baldwin Park home prompted a standoff that lasted several hours Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Public information officer Jane Watrel said concerned residents called 911 around 9:20 a.m. after they heard a loud explosion. When deputies arrived to the home located in the 4400 block of Beach Boulevard, they found that two acid bombs had been deployed outside, authorities said.

A 35-year-old man and a 57-year-old man were outside the home and although they were initially cooperative with authorities, the younger man went inside and refused to come out, according to Watrel.

Authorities surrounded the home for several hours before the man surrendered shortly before 4 p.m.

Five people were taken out of the home and taken into custody.

The names of the people involved have not been released. Officials said they will be charged with manufacturing, placing and discharging an explosive device and it's possible that they could face additional charges.

Watrel said the incident is not believed to be an act of terrorism.

"It's dangerous and we're not happy about it. To be doing this in a residential neighborhood, we're so happy that the residents called us to see. We do want to say this is not an act of terror or anything like that, but it's just dangerous," Watrel said.

A SWAT team and bomb squad are expected to enter the home Tuesday evening to check for any other explosive devices.

No other details were immediately available.

